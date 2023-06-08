Flood advisory for Miami as storms continue: Check First Alert Doppler 6000

A flood advisory was issued Thursday for Miami amid hot and humid conditions and afternoon storms.

The advisory lasts until 7 p.m. and impacts Miami, Downtown Miami and Marlins Park.

NOW: Flood Advisory in effect for downtown #Miami until 7:00 pm. pic.twitter.com/bYIcjlabYT — Ryan Phillips - NBC6 (@RyanNBC6) June 8, 2023

Previously, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for a portion of Broward and Miami-Dade but has since expired. It impacted Hialeah, Miramar, Miami Gardens, Hallandale Beach and North Miami, according to the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for northern Miami-Dade and a portion of Broward County until 4:45 pm. Damaging wind gusts are possible with this storm. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/N1quXgDafe — Ryan Phillips - NBC6 (@RyanNBC6) June 8, 2023

Rain chances dial back a little more Friday and into the weekend with 30-40% of the area seeing thunderstorms.

Highs remain a touch above average, ranging from the upper-80s to low-90s.