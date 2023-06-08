Flood advisory for Miami as storms continue: Check First Alert Doppler 6000

A flood advisory was issued Thursday for Miami amid hot and humid conditions and afternoon storms.
The advisory lasts until 7 p.m. and impacts Miami, Downtown Miami and Marlins Park.
Previously, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for a portion of Broward and Miami-Dade but has since expired. It impacted Hialeah, Miramar, Miami Gardens, Hallandale Beach and North Miami, according to the National Weather Service.
Rain chances dial back a little more Friday and into the weekend with 30-40% of the area seeing thunderstorms.
Local
Highs remain a touch above average, ranging from the upper-80s to low-90s.