Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Northern Broward County: Check Doppler 6000

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued Thursday for the northern part of Broward County and eastern Palm Beach County.

The National Weather Service reported severe thunderstorms along a line extending from near The Acreage to near Loxahatchee NWR to Parkland, moving east at 15 mph. The warning lasts until 7 p.m.

Locations impacted include Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs, West Palm Beach, Pompano Beach and Boca Raton. People are advised to watch out for possible tornadoes and to go at once into a small central room in a sturdy structure if spotted.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING unitl 7pm for Northern Broward County (north of Fort Lauderdale). Expect gusty winds, downpours, lots of lightning and even funnel clouds. @nbc6 #nbc6 #miamiweather pic.twitter.com/XnxjHgSkX1 — Steve MacLaughlin (@SteveMacNBC6) May 18, 2023

Sixty-mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail is expected, including damaging winds.

A severe thunderstorm warning that was issued for southern Miami-Dade ended but the chance for additional strong to severe storms remained possible through late in the afternoon afternoon.

The National Weather Service reported a severe thunderstorm located over Zoo Miami, or near Kendall, moving east at 5 mph. The warning lasted until 3:30 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Cutler Bay FL, South Miami Heights FL and Palmetto Bay FL until 3:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/dFPky7geKe — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) May 18, 2023

Locations impacted included Homestead, Coral Gables, South Miami, Black Point and The Redland.

Watching this feature in southern Miami-Dade as Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues until 3:30 pm. Damaging wind gusts remain the concern... but this signature leaning towards **possible** tornadic development. pic.twitter.com/bLQmivmeQQ — Ryan Phillips - NBC6 (@RyanNBC6) May 18, 2023

A stubborn hot and humid pattern with low 90s was expected for Thursday, with another round of scattered afternoon storms.

The westerly winds responsible for this mini heat wave will shift and allow a little more of a beach breeze to filter in late this week and weekend. Rain chances will come in around 40% right through the weekend.

Next week looks more like a rainy season forecast with most of seeing rain each day and highs in the mid to upper 80s.