A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of Broward County Thursday evening.

The warning lasts until 6:30 p.m. and impacts Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Davie and Plantation, according to the National Weather Service.

Residents are advised to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

