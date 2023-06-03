Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Miami-Dade and Broward Counties

A severe thunder storm advisory was issued for Miami-Dade and Broward counties on Saturday and is scheduled to end at 1:30 pm.

An earlier alert was also issued for Miami-Dade County for a strong thunderstorm from 12:17 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Hialeah FL, Miramar FL and Miami Gardens FL until 1:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/pL1G78qlWh — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) June 3, 2023

Tropical Storm Arlene continues to struggle, hundreds of miles away from the west coast of Florida.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Our pattern, in general, stays the same for the rest of the day, with spotty showers in the morning and thunderstorms in the evening.

Some drier skies are in the cards Monday and Tuesday. Highs will drift a little higher too, topping out in the upper-80s.

More rain is forecast to roll in by the end of the week.