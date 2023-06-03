first alert weather

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Miami-Dade and Broward Counties

The advisory will be in effect until 1:30 p.m.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A severe thunder storm advisory was issued for Miami-Dade and Broward counties on Saturday and is scheduled to end at 1:30 pm.

An earlier alert was also issued for Miami-Dade County for a strong thunderstorm from 12:17 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Tropical Storm Arlene continues to struggle, hundreds of miles away from the west coast of Florida.

Our pattern, in general, stays the same for the rest of the day, with spotty showers in the morning and thunderstorms in the evening.

Some drier skies are in the cards Monday and Tuesday. Highs will drift a little higher too, topping out in the upper-80s.

More rain is forecast to roll in by the end of the week.

