Severe thunderstorm warning in Broward ends after strong storms

A severe thunderstorm warning that was issued for portion of Broward County Monday evening expired, but not before a round of strong storms came through the area.

The warning had been in effect until 5:15 p.m. and included Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, Davie, Plantation, Sunrise, Tamarac, Margate, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Hallandale, Lauderhill, Weston, Coconut Creek, Oakland Park, North Lauderdale, Lauderdale Lakes, and Dania Beach.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Fort Lauderdale FL, Pembroke Pines FL and Hollywood FL until 5:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/f3WFqx48W8 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) May 20, 2024

National Weather Service officials issued the warning after severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Pompano Beach to Sunrise to near Interstate 75 And Griffin Road, moving east at 20 mph.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

There were reports of downed trees and power lines in some parts of Broward as a result of the strong storms, which brought some heavy wind gusts.

In Oakland Park, a wind gust of 64 mph was reported.