Severe thunderstorm warnings, flood advisories issued in South Florida

The flood advisory was in effect until 5:15 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm warnings and flood advisories were issued for portions of South Florida Tuesday as strong storms were moving through the area.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of Miami-Dade and Broward until 5:30 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

The warning includes Miami, Hialeah, Hollywood, Miami Beach, Surfside, Hallandale, Virginia Key, Miami Gardens, North Miami, North Miami Beach, Aventura, Miami Lakes, Sunny Isles Beach, Opa-Locka, West Park, Miami Shores, North Bay Village, El Portal, Gladeview, and Westview.

Wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter size hail were possible, according to the warning.

A flood advisory was in effect until 6 p.m. for areas including Miami, Hialeah, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Key Biscayne, South Miami, Virginia Key, Kendall, Doral, Hialeah Gardens, Pinecrest, Miami Springs, Sweetwater, Miami Shores, North Bay Village, West Miami, El Portal, Medley, Coconut Grove and Marlins Park, the National Weather Service said.

Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas was possible, along with water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas was also likely.

An earlier severe thunderstorm warning had been in effect until 4:15 p.m.

