Severe Thunderstorm Warning Ends in Miami-Dade But Chance for More Bad Weather Remains

A severe thunderstorm warning that was issued Thursday for southern Miami-Dade ended but the chance for additional strong to severe storms remained possible through late in the afternoon afternoon.

The National Weather Service reported a severe thunderstorm located over Zoo Miami, or near Kendall, moving east at 5 mph. The warning lasted until 3:30 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Cutler Bay FL, South Miami Heights FL and Palmetto Bay FL until 3:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/dFPky7geKe — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) May 18, 2023

Locations impacted include Homestead, Coral Gables, South Miami, Black Point and The Redland.

Watching this feature in southern Miami-Dade as Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues until 3:30 pm. Damaging wind gusts remain the concern... but this signature leaning towards **possible** tornadic development. pic.twitter.com/bLQmivmeQQ — Ryan Phillips - NBC6 (@RyanNBC6) May 18, 2023

Sixty-mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail had been expected, including damaging winds.

A stubborn hot and humid pattern with low 90s was expected for Thursday, with another round of scattered afternoon storms.

The westerly winds responsible for this mini heat wave will shift and allow a little more of a beach breeze to filter in late this week and weekend. Rain chances will come in around 40% right through the weekend.

Next week looks more like a rainy season forecast with most of seeing rain each day and highs in the mid to upper 80s.