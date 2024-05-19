severe weather

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for South Florida

Broward and Miami-Dade counties are included in the watch area.

By Ryan Phillips

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for South Florida, in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday evening.  

Broward and Miami-Dade counties are included in the watch area.

24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

This afternoon's threats include large, damaging hail up to 2" with strong, with damaging wind gusts to 70 mph, according to the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Locally heavy rainfall is possible and could prove problematic with isolated flooding.

The overall coverage of storms will likely remain east of the Florida Turnpike with storm motion carrying storms into the Atlantic before sunset. 

Local

Miami Shores 21 mins ago

Driver facing DUI charges after violent crash killed motorcyclist in Miami Shores

Little Haiti 2 hours ago

Miami Police identify 19-year-old shooting victim, search for gunman continues

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

severe weather
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us