Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for South Florida

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for South Florida, in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday evening.

Broward and Miami-Dade counties are included in the watch area.

This afternoon's threats include large, damaging hail up to 2" with strong, with damaging wind gusts to 70 mph, according to the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Locally heavy rainfall is possible and could prove problematic with isolated flooding.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the east coast of Florida...including Broward & Miami-Dade counties...until 7 p.m.

Afternoon storms will develop, producing a hail and wind threat to the watch area. Use the @nbc6 app for updates this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/GRJr19coP4 — Ryan Phillips - NBC6 (@RyanNBC6) May 19, 2024

The overall coverage of storms will likely remain east of the Florida Turnpike with storm motion carrying storms into the Atlantic before sunset.