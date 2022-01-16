Severe Weather Threat Over as Temperatures Drop in South Florida

After a morning of severe weather warnings issued by the National Weather Service, the threat is over in South Florida.

Temperatures will begin to drop into the 60s across Miami-Dade and Broward on Sunday evening as residents prepare for a week of beautiful weather ahead.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Expect windy conditions into the overnight hours as we clear out ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Mostly sunny skies and cooler air will be in place for Monday with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the low 70s.

Even chillier temperatures in the low 50s will be widespread on Tuesday.