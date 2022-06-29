Severely Injured Driver Charged 16 Months After Deadly DUI Crash in Fort Lauderdale

A 58-year-old Wilton Manors man has been charged with DUI vehicular homicide 16 months after a deadly crash that killed a passenger in his McLaren sports car.

David Douglas Humphreys has been recovering from severe injuries, including 37 rib fractures, ever since the Feb. 6, 2021, crash in Fort Lauderdale, court records show.

His ongoing recovery and rehabilitation are some of the reasons his lawyers requested Humphreys’ release from the Broward County Jail after his surrender on Monday.

Broward Sheriff's Office

He was released on bonds totaling $180,000, records show.

The crash report indicated Humphreys was driving his high-performance sports car west in the 200 block of Northeast 13th Street about 1 a.m. going 62 MPH in a 35 MPH zone.

He lost control of the 2018 McLaren, struck some barricade signs, jumped the median and hit several trees, the report stated.

The sports car “exploded” into several pieces. Humphreys and his passenger were still strapped into their seats, but the seats were far apart, police said.

Both were taken to Broward Health Medical Center where the passenger was pronounced dead. The passenger’s name was redacted from the police report.

Humphreys remained in the hospital with serious injuries. A blood alcohol test registered a .238, nearly three times Florida's legal limit of .08, records showed.

He is facing nine charges that include vehicular homicide, DUI causing a death, and reckless driving. He entered a written plea of not guilty.

Court records show seven traffic infractions since 2002 including a DUI conviction in 2005 and unknowingly driving with a suspended license in 2009.