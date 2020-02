Lanes of Interstate 95 in Miami have reopened after a sewage spill shut down the northbound side Tuesday during rush hour traffic.

The spill happened near 79th Street, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. It's unclear how the spill happened.

Officials told motorists to expect major delays as Miami-Dade Fire Rescue washes the lanes down.

The lanes were reopened just before 6 p.m.

Further information was not available.

Check nbc6.com/traffic/ for current traffic conditions.