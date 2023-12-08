‘Sextortion' is endangering students in Broward schools. Here's what parents should know

You might have never heard of financial sextortion, and you wouldn’t be alone. That’s precisely why Broward County Public Schools launched an awareness campaign today.

Financial sextortion is a blackmail scheme. It involves predators posing as teenagers, who befriend and flatter their teenage victims through social media, then persuade the victims to send them sexually explicit photos.

At that point, the predator threatens to blast the pictures out on the internet unless the victim pays a large sum of money.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office says it’s an organized, group effort.

“Here in Broward County, we probably average about five cases a week,” said BSO Sergeant Tom McInerney.

“Sextortion is more of a threat to our students and to our school population in general than what we’re dealing with in terms of violence,” added Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony.

When a teenager is victimized, the situation can spiral into tragedy.

BSO says nationwide, 18 kids have committed suicide directly tied to financial sextortion. None of those cases have been in South Florida.

“Our middle school, our high school, our students in these environments are the victims, and what’s happening is it’s not just an immediate element of embarrassment, but it results in a lack of confidence and worst-case scenario, we’re having incidents of suicide, we’re losing young people because they feel as though they can’t come out and speak on these issues,” sheriff Tony said.

“I want you to think of this as preying on children just the way someone doing something wrong at a park or any of that, it’s the same mentality, it’s sick,” said Broward superintendent Dr. Peter Licata.

That’s precisely why the school district started the awareness campaign, because the best strategy, they say, is prevention. Especially when the stakes can be so high.

“And sadly enough, it’s some of the cases, you can read them, the person started getting extorted at 6 pm, and by the next morning he already took his own life, it moves that fast, which is why we’re trying to get parents aware of it to be that person kids can come talk to,” McInerney said.

Investigators say the amount of cases is likely to be higher than reported, because, he says, many teenage boys who are victimized are too reserved to report the crime. Now they’re hoping students keep coming forward so they can do a better job trying to catch these guys.