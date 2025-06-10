Shakira concertgoers experience rideshare chaos to Hard Rock Stadium

Shakira concertgoers complained of a long trek to Hard Rock Stadium over the weekend after their rideshares dropped them off far away from the venue.

Mauricio Montealegre was one of the many who had a long walk to the Hard Rock because his rideshare left him far from any stadium entrance.

"(The driver) was confused too, he was like I’m not sure what’s going on, can we figure it out? I am like, you know what, sir, at this point .... it is a waste of both of our time. I have to go, you have somewhere to be, I guess so whatever, I’ll just get off here," he told NBC6.

Another concertgoer punched in the address for the Hard Rock, located on 27th Avenue, and was dropped off on 37th Avenue, some two miles away.

And where the rideshares left off is where the golf carts picked up. Some concertgoers paid golf cart drivers to get them closer.

Montealegre and others vented on social media.

"Got charged $20 a head," wrote one person.

"I did all of my 10,000 steps walking to and out the (expletive) Hard Rock," another wrote.

"I got hustled by one of those golf carts," another one said.

According to Hard Rock Stadium's website, Lot 30 on Northwest 27th Avenue is the designated drop-off and pick-up area for rideshares.

Hard Rock Stadium officials said there have been no changes to the rideshare guidelines.

However, an Uber spokesperson said late Monday that stadium officials informed the company that the drop-off and pick-up area was on 37th Avenue.

"Last week, Hard Rock Stadium officials informed Uber that the rideshare operation was on 37th avenue. We configure our app to reflect the stadium's requests," a statement from an Uber spokesperson read. "We remain ready to provide Miami-Dade County and event organizers with feedback to improve the experience."