‘Shak's Hope' Remembers South Florida Beauty Queen's Courageous Battle With Sickle Cell Anemia

Confidence and a big smile - this is how many in the pageant world remember Miss Jamaica Universe, Shakira Martin.

“I just saw her develop into this beautiful queen. I guess the journey is the best part," said her mother, Andrea Hall.

Hall spoke with NBC 6 about Martin's battles behind the scenes as she suffered from Sickle Cell Anemia.

“When the blood loses oxygen and it does not circulate, it creates pain in areas where it cannot flow. So it’s very damaging. It causes strokes and blindness, and she had to have a hip replacement," Hall said. “It’s extremely complicated, and the only thing they can do, as there is no cure, is give fluids and pain medication. So it’s a constant life of living in pain.”

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

But through the pain, Martin performed and even made Sickle Cell her platform before bringing home the title.

“I said we won! I started to cry," Hall remembered. "It’s just the odds, all that she had been through and it wasn’t easy.”

After winning Miss Jamaica in 2011, the South Florida native began her plan to create a foundation to help other patients.

“I remember there was a little girl, that had a picture of her waiting at the hospital," Hall said. "She was 5, and I was like see that’s to show her that she too despite her circumstances can be a queen too.”

Today, the program called Shak's Hope continues thanks to her mom.

“Sadly, she did lose her battle to Sickle Cell in August of 2016 at the age of 30," Hall said. "But we support patients here and in Jamaica."

Hall said she didn't learn about Sickle Cell until she was pregnant.

“So I carry a normal gene and an abnormal gene, and so does her father and she took both abnormal genes from us,” she said.

That revelation and watching her daughter's battle, is why she encourages everyone to know their status.

“I have seen people who just give up and go in a corner, and people say… you talk like she’s still here and I say she was, she was here for 30 years, so you have to talk about how she impacted the world and what we can continue to do.”

For more information, check out Shak's Hope on Facebook and Instagram.