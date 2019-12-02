Shark Knocks Young Surfer Off Surfboard in Florida Waters

A young surfer had a close encounter with a shark while riding a wave in Florida waters over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Chandler Moore, 7, was knocked off his surfboard by the fin of a blacktip shark off New Smyrna Beach last week – and the unsuspecting wipeout was caught on camera.

Moore told WESH that he saw two fish in front of him jump out of the water before the shark sprang from waves.

It may have been a scary encounter, but Moore says he isn’t afraid.

“It’s not going to keep Chandler out of the water for sure,” said his mother, Tennille Moore. “He’d be out there every day if he could.”

Blacktip sharks are one of the most common species in Florida coastal waters, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. They often come inshore in large schools and can easily be spotted along Florida’s shorelines.

