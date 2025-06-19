Fort Lauderdale

Shark spotted swimming near people at Fort Lauderdale Beach

Chopper 6 was high above as the shark swam close to beachgoers

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Several people were out on the beach in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday when a shark was spotted swimming in shallow water.

Chopper 6 was high above as the shark swam close to beachgoers.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

One at point, two children were seen next to the shark.

According to Ocean Rescue, they confirmed the shark sighting and cleared the water for 30 minutes.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

NBC6 spoke to a man who was in the water when the shark was spotted.

"There was a baby shark and people had to get out of the water," he said. "Shark went by, the lifeguards saw it and told us to get out, so it's no big deal."

The man said he was waiting for lifeguards to give the all-clear so that he could go back into the water.

Local

6 to Know 7 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Florida 2 hours ago

9-year-old girl who was bitten by shark at Florida beach speaks out

Officials said the shark sighting was not unusual.

No injuries were reported.

This article tagged under:

Fort Lauderdale
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us