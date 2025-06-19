Shark spotted swimming near people at Fort Lauderdale Beach

Several people were out on the beach in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday when a shark was spotted swimming in shallow water.

Chopper 6 was high above as the shark swam close to beachgoers.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

One at point, two children were seen next to the shark.

According to Ocean Rescue, they confirmed the shark sighting and cleared the water for 30 minutes.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

NBC6 spoke to a man who was in the water when the shark was spotted.

"There was a baby shark and people had to get out of the water," he said. "Shark went by, the lifeguards saw it and told us to get out, so it's no big deal."

The man said he was waiting for lifeguards to give the all-clear so that he could go back into the water.

Officials said the shark sighting was not unusual.

No injuries were reported.