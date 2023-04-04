‘Shattered My Life': Woman Says RV Filled With Keepsakes From Late Parents Stolen

Marie St. Louis says her family’s RV, filled with sentimental items, was stolen from outside her North Miami home two weeks ago.

The RV was stolen on March 21, according to police.

“I did cry,” St. Louis said. “I really cried ... I didn’t want to think that it was stolen, I was hoping that they towed it just because I knew what was in there and what they meant to me.”

St. Louis says she kept pictures, photo albums, furniture, and other keepsakes from her parents, Delourdes and Armand St. Louis, inside.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Both her mother and father died in a car crash in Lauderhill in September 2020. It’s a story NBC6 first aired last year in a report on traffic safety.

A tragedy St. Louis says changed her forever.

“I feel like this whole situation shattered my life,” she said. “It’s not the same life that I once had.”

She says keeping the items in the RV was her way of bringing her parents with her wherever she traveled.

“To feel like they’re always there, always watching over me,” St. Louis said.

Surveillance video shows someone driving down a nearby street with the couple’s RV hooked to the back.

North Miami Police are investigating but have not made any arrests.

“It doesn’t belong to you,” St. Louis said. “Why would you take something that doesn’t belong to you? Especially when it means a lot to me.”