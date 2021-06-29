Surfside condo collapse

“She Definitely Saved My Life”: Man Saved From Condo Collapse After Spending Night With Girlfriend

A rare midweek chance to spend some time alone spurred one woman to make a request that saved her boyfriend's life

By Julia Bagg

Getty Images

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Erick De Moura was visiting his girlfriend, Fernanda Figueiredo, when he was caught in the rain.

De Moura wanted to go home.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather. Download our NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“I had an appointment in the morning and my clothes were all wet," he said. "I didn’t have anything to change at her place and I wanted to sleep in my own bed”

Local

Surfside 10 mins ago

President Biden to Visit Surfside Collapse Site Thursday

Surfside condo collapse 4 hours ago

Therapy Dogs Helping Uplift Families Suffering After Surfside Condo Collapse

But, a rare midweek chance to spend some time alone spurred Fernanda to make a request.

"Stay with me," she said she told her boyfriend.

Erick agreed - and at 5 a.m. the next morning, he woke up to the news of a collapse at his condo building, Champlain Tower South.

“If it wasn’t for her, I would be dead," he said. "When I saw the images, I couldn't believe it. It was shocking. That was my home."

Erick lived on the 10th floor of the northside of the building. He knows of no other survivors from his side of the complex.

"You know, I believe God worked his miracle through her," he said. "She definitely saved my life.”

This article tagged under:

Surfside condo collapseMiami-DadeSurfside
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us