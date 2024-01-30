‘She didn't deserve what she got': Mom of young woman shot and killed in Lauderhill seeks justice

The mother of a 22-year-old woman who was shot and killed inside Lauderhill apartment complex over the weekend says she wants justice for her daughter’s murder.

Regina Vidal was shot and killed Saturday morning at the Newport at Lauderhill apartment complex on Northwest 46th Avenue, off of State Road 441.

Vidal’s mother, Rae Vidal, recently moved out of state. She said she last spoke with her daughter last week because her daughter was planning to move.

Vidal described her daughter as sweet, fun loving, artsy, someone with a big heart and who loved to play soccer.

"Shock, anger, sadness, not sleeping or eating, devastated, just really really sad,” Vidal said. "She deserves justice, she didn't deserve what she got, she was just a baby, she was my baby."

Police say the motive is currently unknown and there are no known suspects in the shooting.

Vidal was part of the soccer community in South Florida. The South Florida Women's Soccer League created a GoFundMe to help the family.

The investigation remains open and active and anyone with information about this case is asked to immediately contact the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700.