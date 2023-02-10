‘She Loved Her Daughter With Everything in Her': Young Mom Dies, Child Survives Margate Crash

A 2-year-old will have to grow up without a mother after she died in a car crash earlier this week in Margate.

Family members tell NBC 6 21-year-old Markya Hunt died in the crash Monday. Police said the driver of the car took off before police showed up. The baby was in the car with her mom but survived.

The family described Hunt with every positive adjective you can think of.

"Sassy, courageous, outspoken, energetic, smiling, independent,” Hunt’s mom Natia Johnson said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

At 21 years old, Hunt had her entire future ahead of her. She loved her family and her daughter Keionni was her world. Johnson was overcome with emotion Friday after speaking about her daughter and thinking about how she almost lost her granddaughter.

"She loved her daughter with everything in her,” Johnson said.

Margate Police said Hunt was in a car with three other people, including her then-1-year-old daughter, when the driver lost control and hit a tree near the intersection of Rock Island Road and Northwest 1st Street. Hunt died at the crash scene and another woman also had to go to the hospital, police sid. The driver got out of the car and ran away.

Police in Margate are investigating a possibly fatal car crash Monday morning. NBC 6's Marissa Bagg reports.

"It's been tough and everybody's been taking it their own way,” Hunt’s aunt Ronika Coates said. "It's a lot to deal with."

The family is now demanding justice.

“I just wish the person would have some remorse and see that she has a family and she had a good life,” Hunt’s grandmother Kim Kerr said.

Kerr said she raised Hunt from the time she was a baby.

"Whoever did this to her, took her from me, they took part of my heart,” Kerr said.

Family said Keionni is a fighter and all smiles now. She celebrated her second birthday Friday. When they see the now 2-year-old, they see Markya and that brings them some comfort.

"She is the carbon copy of her mom,” Kerr said.

"You can't question God,” Coates said.

"It's my daughter all over again,” Johnson said.

"If I could her one more time I would cherish this moment like a picture,” Hunt’s cousin Christian Cameron said.

The crash remains under investigation and police are asking anyone who may have witnessed it to call them at 954-972-7111. A GoFundMe was set up for the family.