‘She Was a Dreamer': Best Friend Remembers Miami-Dade Woman Brutally Murdered

The best friend of a Miami-Dade woman who was brutally murdered last month allegedly by her boyfriend is speaking out.

Through tears, Genoveva Davalos opened up for the first time about the murder of her best friend, 48-year-old Claudia Ordonez.

"She didn't deserve this," Davalos said Wednesday. "She didn't deserve to go in the way she left because that was like horrible, with no dignity."

Miami-Dade Police officials said 47-year-old Axel Ordonez-Diaz is accused of killing Ordonez.

File Image Axel Ordonez-Diaz in 2020

An arrest report said Ordonez-Diaz pulled the victim out of the car and beat her. He then armed himself with a knife and stabbed and slashed her multiple times, the report said.

The report said he then got into her car and drove over her body. He eventually crashed into a neighbor's car down the street injuring the two people inside.

Davalos said Ordonez and Ordonez-Diaz had been in an on-and-off-again relationship.

"I'm really good for vibes and I didn't like him at all," said Davalos, who only met him once.

The deadly attack happened on January 5th in southwest Miami-Dade. A neighbor's Ring camera captured the police shooting that followed.

Neighbors who witnessed the scary series of events said Ordonez-Diaz refused to follow officers' commands and even made a move towards the officers.

Davalos said she still can't believe her friend is gone.

"She was a dreamer, visionary, very smart girl," said Davalos. "She always wanted to help my parents in any way."

"I'm going to miss her because she was a very great person for anybody. A great friend for me, for my parents. She was like an angel in our house," she added.

Ordonez-Diaz was in the hospital immediately after the incident while recovering from being shot by police, and he's now behind bars and being held without bond. He's facing a second-degree murder charge and two attempted murder charges.