‘She was a wonderful person': Slain Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue employee remembered

A mother. A grandmother. And a beloved Fort Lauderdale employee. That’s how family and friend remember Gwendolyn Bass-Kemp at today’s celebration of life. A life taken too soon.

“It tore up a community. A family. We are here to heal that in her name.” said Robert McKenzie, who knew Bass-Kemp.

Bass-Kemp’s murder sent shockwaves through Fort Lauderdale. The 71-year-old was killed May 11th by her boyfriend, Richard Kenneth McDonald - who barricaded himself inside a Fort Lauderdale home, set it on flames, and reportedly killed himself while SWAT were trying to get him to surrender.

“I was shocked, you just don’t think anyone has that in them. You don’t want to think.” said Marion Christie-Campbell, who also knew the victim.

While they didn’t know something like this could happen, they do know one thing: the kind of person Gwendolyn was.

“She was an exemplary employee. I enjoyed working with her. She was always honest and such a joy.” Said McKenzie, her co-worker at Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

“She was a wonderful person. So very kind.” said Campbell.

Friends and family also noted how close Bass-Kemp was to her children and grandchildren.

Bass-Kemp was a beloved community figure, carrying on the legacy of her father Dr. James Bass, Fort Lauderdale’s first black dentist.

“They named the park near the home after her father’s. So they are a big part of the fabric of Fort Lauderdale.” Said McKenzie.

Friends and family now using this end of a life as the beginning to more domestic violence advocacy and awareness.

The family is taking donations towards domestic violence services and also taking donations directly to support their loved ones.