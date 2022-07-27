‘She was loved': Mother of Woman Shot, Killed Inside Uber in Downtown Miami Speaks Out

Family and friends of Gladys Borcela, 28, held a vigil Wednesday in downtown Miami where the mother of three was shot while inside an Uber Saturday.

Borcela was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital after the shooting, where she was pronounced dead.

Loved ones brought dozens of purple balloons to Wednesday’s vigil. Purple was Borcela’s favorite color, her mother, Yvette Rivera, told NBC 6.

“She was loved! It’s so many people here showing it right here in this spot right now,” said Rivera. “Her kids do miss her. This is what hurts me the most too.”

A woman who investigators say the victim knew personally, 24-year-old Natalia Harrell, is now in the Miami-Dade County Jail, charged with second-degree murder.

Witnesses say Borcela and a group of friends were spending a night on the town in South Beach Saturday.

They told police the night was going well, until the party moved to downtown Miami.

Witnesses said an argument between the two women escalated, before a gunshot went off inside the Uber.

Police say the Uber stopped, and six people inside the SUV ran away.

Only the victim was left inside the Uber, investigators said.

“I do want justice, [Harrell] took my daughter,” said Rivera. “[Borcela] left three small babies behind. [Harrell] needs to serve some time. She needs to do life.”

Borcela's family members said Wednesday’s vigil in downtown Miami was a celebration of her life and legacy.

“It’s a lot of people that is not familiar faces but they came and they showed my sister love and that’s all that matters," said Borcela's sister. "No one came here on any type of grudge.”

Harrell is presumed innocent of the charge filed against her. Her attorney told NBC 6 that it is too early in the case to comment.