Shed fire that torched Fort Lauderdale restaurant under investigation

The fire broke out in a storage shed behind the Azzura Cucina Italiana restaurant at 2850 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said

By Xochitl Hernandez and NBC6

Authorities are investigating a fire that that left a Fort Lauderdale restaurant damaged Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out in a storage shed behind the Azzura Cucina Italiana restaurant at 2850 N. Federal Highway shortly before 8 a.m., Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said.

The fire quickly spread to the restaurant but crews arrived and put it out.

No injuries were reported.

A fire investigator was responding to determine what caused the blaze but officials believe it was an electrical-based fire, possibly from wires shorting out.

"We have FPL and investigators to determine the exact cause and we're working with the owner at this time so they can get their business back up and running ASAP," Fort Lauderdale Fire Chief Stephen Gollan said.

