A family is heartbroken and pleading for help after a 76-year-old woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run while walking to the grocery store in Liberty City.

Koritza Ortiz was crossing the street near NW 7th Avenue and 60th Street, just west of I-95, around 8:30 Monday morning when she was hit by an unknown vehicle. The driver never stopped.

Her son, Daniel Garcia Ortiz, said he last spoke to his mother the night before.

“We were actually going to go out today. I usually take her grocery shopping once a week, and today was going to be the day, but she wanted to go a little early to get some limes at the nearby supermarket, and that's when the tragedy struck,” he said. “I just don’t understand how somebody can hit another person and just leave them there.”

Ortiz was described as loving mother who came to the U.S. years ago and worked hard to give her kids a better life.

She leaves behind four children, nine grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Her family is devastated, and haunted by doubts that her life could have been saved.

"Maybe if he would have stopped and called the police, called 911, you know, she'd probably still be alive," her daughter, Arliette Melara, said. "She was a person. She was a mom, a grandmother, and she didn't deserve to be left like that."

Carlos Melara is the victim's grandson.

"I think that if this person had done things right, those minutes, from a medical perspective, would have been of great value, and maybe my grandmother would be here with us," he said in Spanish. "Because they kept going, she had to wait for rescue, she was left severely injured, and unfortunately died at the scene."

The family can't wrap their heads around the crime that they said plagues the streets of South Florida.

"I think it's something that's become very common, especially down here in South Florida," Garcia Ortiz said. "Over the years, we've seen so many stories, and they continue to increase in frequency. And I just don't understand how somebody can just hit another person and just leave them there and keep going. I don't understand how they can do that, knowing that that could have been their mother or their grandmother."

At this time, police have not released a description of the vehicle involved. Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage from nearby cameras and are asking anyone with information to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers.

"We're not looking for for any revenge. We just need justice. We need closure. And I think that my my grandma, deserve so much more than that," Carlos Melara said. "Please do the right thing. Come forward."