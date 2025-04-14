Sheriff: Man involved in domestic dispute pulls gun on deputy and is fatally shot

A man was shot and killed by a Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office (MDSO) deputy outside a home near SW 130th Avenue and 132nd Terrace after he allegedly drew a weapon, according to the sheriff.

Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz said the incident began around 6:24 p.m. on Sunday, when a woman called 911 to report a domestic dispute with her husband.

The Sheriff says the 911 call was an open line and the dispatcher could hear there was a fight taking place in the background.

"She called 911 and unfortunately was caught up in this physical altercation, so she couldn’t talk on the 911. But our call-taker was able to hear what was going on and based on what was heard, the deputies were dispatched. She did tell the dispatcher that there weapons that he was armed so our deputies arrived on the scene knowing that there were weapons involved," said Sheriff Cordero-Stutz.

When the first deputy arrived, the man was reportedly outside the home with a gun. The deputy then shot him, according to MDSO.

The man was transported to the hospital by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, but he died from his injuries.

Residents of the Tuscany 3 Village community said they heard multiple gunshots.

"I believe it was four, then a pause, and then like another four,” said Ashley Arenares.

Sheriff Cordero-Stutz confirmed the deputy was not injured.