‘She's a pro': Miami woman accused of drugging and stealing from multiple men

A Miami woman is accused of going home with men and giving them something to make them pass out before stealing their valuables while they're asleep.

Danyelle Eans, 34, was arrested Thursday on grand theft charges in two cases, but police believe there may be more victims who haven't come forward.

The two cases she's charged in happened a year apart, one in May of 2022 and the other just last month.

In the May case, the victim said he brought a woman, later identified as Eans, back to his home where they had drinks together, an arrest report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Danyelle Eans

The man said he passed out and when he woke up in the afternoon, more than $40,000 worth of his property was gone.

Surveillance video showed the woman carrying bags out of the man's home, the report said.

Detectives were able to get fingerprints from the man's home which identified Eans as the suspect, the report said.

In the July case, a man said he'd met a woman at a club and took her back to his apartment where they kept drinking.

He said he fell asleep "out of nowhere" and woke up and found Eans next to his closet, an arrest report said.

The man said Eans offered to order breakfast and left the room, but when he got out of bed, she was gone, the report said.

After she left, he realized his three Rolex watches worth around $47,000 total were gone, the report said.

Surveillance footage from the man's building showed Eans in an elevator wearing a black shirt, black leggings and red hair, the report said.

The man later identified Eans from a photo lineup, the report said.

Police said they don't know what substance was used to make the men pass out, but believe there could be more victims out there who might be too embarrassed to report to police.

"Basically this is her job. She’s a pro at this, this is what she does, and we know two cases almost a year apart so between there, there has to be many more cases where she did exactly the same thing," Miami Police spokesman Officer Michael Vega said.

Eans remained behind bars in Miami-Dade Friday, jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.