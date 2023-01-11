‘She's at Peace': Children Remember Mom Who Died in Motorcycle Crash in Fort Lauderdale

A South Florida family is remembering their mother who died in a motorcycle crash over the weekend on a major interchange in Fort Lauderdale.

Family members said Caridad Alicea Patrice was riding on the back of a motorcycle early Saturday morning when the driver of the motorcycle rear-ended a car.

Patrice's children, Kritzia and Austin Espinal, described her as the cool mom, but more importantly, a good mom.

"She was fun, she was positive, she was the life of the party,” Kritzia Espinal said. "No matter what she was going through, she always just wanted everyone to keep moving, be happy, understand life is so short."

Her children said those who knew Patrice called her crazy Cari — however, she usually went by Angel. It's the name tatted on her son's neck.

"She was the most selfless person I ever knew,” Austin Espinal said.

Kritzia and Austin said their mom fell in love with motorcycles a few years ago, and they supported it.

“I told her, 'I’m happy if you are,'" Espinal said. “If you like, it I love it. Life is too short, you got to do what you enjoy."

Patrice and a 36-year-old man Sunrise man were on a red 2017 Suzuki motorcycle heading south on the ramp to Interstate 595 from Interstate 95 when the motorcycle hit the back of a 2016 gray Nissan Sentra, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Both the man and Patrice were thrown from the motorcycle. Troopers said they both died at the scene.

The two men in the Nissan, a 30-year-old and his passenger, 36, were not injured.

"She loved it and I don’t think she would’ve chosen any other way to go other than on a motorcycle,” Espinal said.

Kritzia and Austin said they’ve dealt with loss the last several years, losing both of their grandparents and now their mom.

"Tragedies like this, they happen, and we just have to accept them,” Espinal said. “That’s God’s plan, not ours."

They said they are at peace, and they now have an angel watching over them.

"I feel like in her last moment, she really had peace,” Austin Espinal said.

"She was always in our corner, and I’m really going to miss that,” Kritzia Espinal said

Further details on the crash were not available. FHP said a traffic homicide investigation takes months to complete.

The family set up a GoFundMe to help pay for Patrice's funeral.