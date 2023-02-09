‘She's His Angel Now': Family Mourns Pregnant Mother Killed in Miramar Crash as Arrests Made

A father and his teen son are facing charges in connection with a crash in Miramar that left a pregnant nurse dead and her 7-year-old son critically injured just days before Christmas.

Miramar Police announced the arrests at a Thursday news conference with the family of 30-year old Cristina Hernandez.

Hernandez, a nurse who was pregnant at the time, had picked up her 7-year-old son Jacob from school on Dec. 19 and they were in her car near the intersection of Flamingo Road and Somerset Boulevard when she was rear-ended, police said.

The driver of the other car, Cristhian Bravo Gonzalez, who was 16 at the time and has since turned 17, was going more than 100 miles per hour while under the influence of marijuana when the crash happened, police said.

His father, Jose Miguel Bravo De La Torre, was arrested this week for allowing his son to drive the car without a license, police said.

"My son is fighting for his life because some kid and his family were irresponsible and decided to ruin our family," said Hernandez's fiancé, Anthony Estrada.

Estrada said he found out the day of the crash that Hernandez was five weeks pregnant.

"She was an amazing person, I mean there's not a person that I've ever met who's said anything negative about Cristina. she was always there to help us with everything," he said. "I know right now she's with Jacob because that was her one love."

Estrada said his son doesn't remember the crash and said the hardest thing he's ever had to do was tell him that his mother died in the crash.

"He cried like any of us did. I tell him every night, 'it's ok, you know, mom's with us, she's with you in your heart and we'll pray for her every night,'" Estrada said. "He knows that she's in heaven, she's his angel now."

The teen is being charged with vehicular homicide as well as DUI manslaughter and a long list of other charges.