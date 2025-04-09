‘She's very resilient': 8-year-old survivor of Pembroke Park murder-suicide improving

An 8-year-old girl who was the lone survivor of a murder-suicide shooting in Pembroke Park that claimed the lives of her mother, three siblings and the gunman is still hospitalized as she recovers from the traumatic experience but is getting better day-by-day, family members said Wednesday.

Phiinyx Solomon was wounded after authorities said her mom's ex-boyfriend opened fire at their apartment on March 26.

Family members on Wednesday shared new video of the 8-year-old walking through the halls of Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, saying it's a huge step forward in her recovery.

"She is living true to her name. She's a phoenix who rises and that’s what she’s doing," grandmother Irma Denisse Rivera said. "Of course there’s some days when she’s a little downcast but we try to focus on the positive, the progress that she’s making as well as the beautiful memory she has of her mom and her siblings."

"Coming from where we were two weeks ago to now, it’s a big jump in the right direction so I’m happy," father Kelvin Solomon said.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Stephen McKenzie fatally shot 32-year-old Julie Cruz, 11-year-old Xion Solomon, 2-year-old Nova McKenzie and 2-year-old Emery McKenzie at the apartment near the 3100 block of Hallandale Beach Boulevard before turning the gun on himself.

Cruz and McKenzie shared two sons, Nova and Emery McKenzie.

Phiinyx, Xion's sister, miraculously survived.

"Emotionally there are some days, but for the most part she’s very resilient and so we try to encourage that resiliency and love and we spoil her and love her as much as we can," Rivera said.

Family members said Phiinyx is going through therapy and rehab and they're doing all they can to support her.

"She’s back or almost back to normal but we’re so proud of her right now. Her strength and her resilience is something amazing right now for the whole family," her father said.

A woman who lost her daughter and grandchildren in a shooting in Pembroke Park speaks as the man who authorities said shot them dies.

Doctors are still doing evaluations but family hopes Phiinyx will be discharged from the hospital in a week or so.

Meanwhile, Rivera shared a message for those suffering from domestic violence.

"For anyone, man or woman, suffering from domestic violence, speak up! Talk to a friend or relative but leave today. Don’t think it’s gonna get better," she said.