Shiver of Sharks Seen Swimming Along Miami Beach Shoreline

A small shiver of sharks were seen swimming near the shoreline of Miami Beach Wednesday afternoon.

Chopper 6 was over the scene, which showed three sharks swimming along the shoreline in South Beach.

Not too far way were dozens of beachgoers enjoying the sun and sand for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Miami-Dade County reopened its beaches this Wednesday after their previous reopening date was pushed back by protests.

Visitors are required to follow new social distancing guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 when on the beaches, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.