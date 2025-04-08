Shocking new video shows deadly double shooting outside food truck in NW Miami-Dade

Shocking new surveillance video shows a man opening fire on a group of people eating outside a food truck in northwest Miami-Dade in a shooting that left a man and woman dead and led to a police shootout that ended with the suspect being killed.

The surveillance video obtained by NBC6 on Tuesday shows the suspect approaching three people as they ate at a table in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest 30th Street around 12:50 a.m. on Monday.

The man suddenly pulls out a gun and fires multiple rounds at close range. Two people are seen running off as the man continues to shoot at them.

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office officials said the incident began with an argument, and that the suspect shot a man and woman and opened fire on another woman but missed.

The woman who was shot, identified as 27-year-old Jeankerly Maria Linares Marin, died at the scene.

The man was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he died from his injuries, police said. His name was not released.

Hours after the shooting, around 9:30 p.m. Monday, deputies tracked the suspect down at an Extended Stay America in the area of 7th Street and Northwest 66th Avenue.

When deputies moved into to try to arrest the man as he was entering his car but there was a shootout and deputies shot the man.

The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video of the scene provided by a witness shows what appears to be a body inside a car in the parking lot.

"Despite the exchange of gunfire and the fact that these detectives were trying to take this armed and dangerous subject into custody, fortunately, no deputies were injured and there were no other reported injuries," Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Det. Angel Rodriguez said.

The sheriff's office also said they recovered a gun from inside the man's car.

The shooting remains under investigation by Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Internal Affairs and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which is standard practice in police shootings.