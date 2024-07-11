Shocking new video shows Fort Lauderdale drive-by shooting that left 2 dead, 3 hurt

Shocking new surveillance video shows a drive-by shooting in Fort Lauderdale that left a man and woman dead and a 2-year-old and two other people injured earlier this week.

The shooting happened shortly before 8 p.m. Monday near the 800 block of Northwest 10th Terrace.

The footage released by Fort Lauderdale Police on Thursday shows multiple people in the area when a silver sedan pulls up.

A door on the passenger side of the sedan opens and someone inside unleashes a barrage of bullets, hitting multiple people who fall to the ground while others run for safety as the car flees the scene.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said officers responded to the area after receiving multiple 911 calls and a ShotSpotter alert.

Police plead for information after two people are killed and four others, including a child, are hurt in an apparent drive-by shooting. NBC6's Lena Salzbank reports.

When officers arrived, they found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds, including the 2-year-old and four adults.

A woman who was shot, identified by police on Tuesday as 28-year-old Tiarra Holliday, of Plantation, was pronounced dead at the scene.

One man who was shot, 45-year-old Sheldon Lawrence, of Fort Lauderdale, died at a local hospital.

The 2-year-old and two adults who were injured were treated for non-life threatening injuries. Their identities haven't been released.

A possible motive for the shooting wasn't released.

Police said Thursday that the sedan was found abandoned shortly after the shooting, but the suspects haven't been identified.

Police are seeking the suspects and are asking anyone with information to call them at 954-828-5931.