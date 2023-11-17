Shocking video shows aspiring rapper gun down her manager in Wynwood: Police

Shocking new video shows the moment police say an aspiring rapper fatally gunned down her manager last month in Wynwood.

The video, obtained exclusively by NBC6, shows a woman who police identified as Kevhani Camilla Hicks, fatally shooting the man back on Oct. 9.

Hicks, 27, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting.

Miami-Dade Corrections Kevhani Hicks

The video shows Hicks and another man arguing next to a white car before things get physical.

Two men are seen on top of Hicks, pinning her down, until she's able to get up and walk away.

The video then shows her reaching into a bag and pulling out a gun and opening fire multiple times.

The victim is seen running and collapsing in the roadway as Hicks approaches and continues to shot at him.

Hicks is then struck by the white sedan as the driver appears to run over her and flee the scene.

According to an arrest report, Miami Police officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 2400 block of Northwest 2nd Avenue, near Wynwood Walls and found the man who'd been shot multiple times lying on the ground, and Hicks with blunt force injuries nearby.

The man, whose identity wasn't released died from his injuries. Hicks was also hospitalized before she was released and interviewed by police.

In her police interview, Hicks told detectives she'd been involved in a verbal dispute with her manager which quickly escalated and turned physical, the report said.

Hicks said she opened fire when she was in fear for her life, the report said.

She was arrested and booked into jail. She's expected to be released soon on a $50,000 bond plus house arrest.

In bond court last month, Hicks' public defender called it a "clear case of self-defense."