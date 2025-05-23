Shocking video shows beating rampage of homeless people in Miami that left 2 dead

Shocking new surveillance footage shows sleeping homeless people randomly and repeatedly beaten in downtown Miami earlier this year in what authorities said was an "unprovoked" attack that left two dead and two others hospitalized and a man facing murder charges.

It was around 5 a.m. on Jan. 16 when Miami Police said 37-year-old Brenton Clarke was caught on camera in the deadly rampage.

According to an arrest report, Clarke was allegedly seen attacking a couple that was sleeping on the sidewalk with a metal rod on Northwest 6th Street.

He then ran across the street and "delivers several strikes" to a third person, before he started pulling on that victim’s belongings, the report said.

Clarke ran westbound on Northwest 6th Street toward Northwest 1st Avenue with those stolen items, and about five minutes later, he allegedly used the metal rod to attack a fourth person, who was sleeping on the sidewalk, the report said.

Then, just before 6 a.m., police said Clarke went back toward the third victim, "who is now on his knees," and attacked him with a large wooden stick that witnesses said he picked up nearby, the report said.

The disturbing surveillance video, obtained by NBC6 on Friday, showed the helpless victims ambushed and beaten.

Two of the four victims died from their injuries, according to police. The other two were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Ron Book, the chairman of the Miami-Dade Homeless Trust, said one of the victims was released from the hospital.

"The word depravity comes to mind but I am not sure that’s an adjective sufficient to describe the vicious, brutal murdering of a helpless individual," Book said. "This individual does not deserve to live when you can do that harm to another in such a vicious form, you also have to sit back and say 'how many others did he do it to, how many others has he harmed over his lifetime?'"

Police arrested Clarke, who faces two second-degree murder charges, two attempted first-degree murder charges, and armed robbery charges.

Clarke has pleaded not guilty and remains behind bars while he awaits trial.