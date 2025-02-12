Shocking video shows ex-girlfriend shooting Miami-Dade officer in head before arrest

New videos have been released in the attempted first-degree murder case of a woman who allegedly shot her ex-boyfriend, a Miami-Dade officer, in the head in 2022.

Yessenia Sanchez, 32, allegedly confessed to detectives after the fact that she shot Damian Colon in November 2022.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Authorities said Sanchez, a former Miami-Dade Schools Police officer, had been tracking Colon using an app and found him at his Hialeah home. An argument broke out, and Sanchez allegedly shot him and drove away.

Graphic video from Colon's home provided by the state attorney's office appears to show the couple talking when Sanchez lifts a gun, points it at the victim's face and opens fire. Colon collapses onto his back, motionless, and Sanchez walks away.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Miami-Dade Corrections Yessenia Sanchez

Police said she then drove to 45th Street and Palm Avenue, where she crashed into several other vehicles then got out of the car and ran.

Sanchez was later arrested at her home on East 45th Street.

Bodycam video shows her being led away in handcuffs. A woman can be heard crying, but it is unclear if it is Sanchez.

Sanchez faces several charges, including attempted first-degree murder, stalking and leaving the scene of a crash. She remains booked in Miami-Dade jail without bond.

Courtesy Damian Colon

Sanchez and Colon had been in a prior romantic relationship for seven years, police said.

Colon, a 17-year veteran of the Miami-Dade Police Department, survived the attack but had a long road to recovery with multiple surgeries and therapies.

Sanchez had resigned from her job as an officer in 2021 rather than be fired following her arrest on domestic violence charges.