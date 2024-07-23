Shocking video shows execution-style murder of Brownsville jet ski shop owner

Shocking new video shows the moment a man was killed in an execution-style shooting inside his jet ski repair shop in Miami's Brownsville neighborhood back in April.

The surveillance video obtained exclusively by NBC6 on Tuesday shows the April 10 murder of 49-year-old German Amado de la Cruz Jr.

De la Cruz had been working inside his Miami Beach Jet Ski Rentals shop when the gunman, identified by police as Joseph Fullwood, walked in and shot him point blank.

A witness found de la Cruz on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers German Amado de la Cruz Jr.

Fullwood fled the scene on his bicycle but was arrested the next day, police said.

Loved ones said de la Cruz had been at the Brownsville warehouse for about six years and he was well known in the area.

Police said the 46-year-old Fullwood confessed to the shooting, allegedly telling investigators he'd been spending time with de la Cruz in the days before the killing.

"The defendant stated that he heard in the streets that the victim was known as a snitch," an arrest report said. "After spending two weeks at the victim's business, the defendant stated that the victim displayed actions which he determined to confirm those rumors."

Fullwood is facing a second-degree murder charge, and remains behind bars while he awaits trial. He has pleaded not guilty and is due back in court in October.