Shocking video shows man assault elderly woman, hit her over the head with frying pan in Sunrise

A family is in shock after watching their 75-year-old mother get attacked and hit in the head with a frying pan in Sunrise last week.

Fiorella Lopez says her family decided to move to South Florida from Venezuela for a better and safer life but now that they are here, they’re frightened.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

She says last Tuesday the family was getting together to celebrate her mom's birthday and when her mother was walking down the street her sister noticed a suspicious person.

Video shows a man grab her mother by the dress and then struck her in the head with a pan, knocking her to the floor.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"We are so worried about it," said Lopez. "We are scared to be honest."

She says her brother came running to help, but the suspect began attacking him too.

Sunrise Police say the man seen in the video is 26-year-old Carlos Hurtado Florez, the family's neighbor.

According to the arrest report, Hurtado Florez first allegedly beat his brother several times inside the residence before going out and intentionally vandalizing his brother's car.

Florez was later arrested and faces several charges including aggravated battery on a person 65 years or older.