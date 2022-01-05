Shocking Video Shows Man Trying to Strangle Woman at Miami-Dade Bus Stop

Shocking new surveillance video shows the moment a man violently attacked a woman at a Miami-Dade bus stop, strangling her with a shoelace and punching her multiple times before she was able to fight him off with the help of a good Samaritan.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. Sunday as the 26-year-old woman was waiting for a bus at the stop at 3814 Northwest 25th Street, not far from Miami International Airport, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

Officials said the suspect, 27-year-old Aaron K. Quinones, approached the woman from behind and started to strangle her with a shoelace.

The video shows the woman begin to defend herself as Quinones started to beat her repeatedly.

Miami-Dade Corrections

When a good Samaritan stepped in to stop the attack, Quinones fled the scene, police said. He was found a short time later by officers who were patrolling the area and taken into custody and charged with attempted murder.

"Had it not been for a good Samaritan that stepped in that basically stopped this individual from attacking this victim, the outcome would have been way worse," Miami-Dade Police's Angel Rodriguez said.