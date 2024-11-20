Caught on Camera

Suspect in brutal stabbing outside Tamiami restaurant detained after returning to scene

The victim was taken to HCA Kendall Florida Hospital where he was in critical condition and fighting for his life, police said

A blue-haired suspect in a stabbing outside a restaurant in Tamiami that left a man fighting for his life and was caught on camera was taken into custody after apparently returning to the scene.

The stabbing happened around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday outside of Sabor Cubano Cafeteria in a shopping plaza on Southwest 8th Street, Miami-Dade Police said.

Witnesses said the same blue-haired man returned to the restaurant around noon on Wednesday and was taken into custody. He was seen by NBC6 speaking with police and fire rescue workers.

A blue-haired suspect is taken into custody after returning to the scene of a stabbing at a Tamiami restaurant.

Witnesses said the incident began when the man with distinctive blue hair started harassing a waitress inside the restaurant. A customer intervened, and the two went outside to the parking lot, police said.

Surveillance video obtained by NBC6 on Wednesday shows the two men scuffling outside the restaurant.

At one point, the man with the blue hair pulls out a knife and stabs the other man multiple times, as the victim grabs part of a trash can and tries to defend himself.

The victim was taken to HCA Kendall Florida Hospital where he was in critical condition and fighting for his life, police said.

Police said the suspect fled the area after the stabbing. Officials haven't confirmed any information about the suspect being taken into custody.

