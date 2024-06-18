Shocking video shows worker attacked during violent armed robbery at Miami store

Shocking surveillance video shows a worker being attacked by a pair of suspects during a violent armed robbery at a Miami store early Tuesday.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. at the convenience store at 6660 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami Police officials said.

The video shows two armed suspects wearing all black and masks forcing the worker to get on the floor at gunpoint.

One of the suspects holds a gun to the worker's head and pistol-whips him as the other robber ransacks the store.

After grabbing some items, one robber kicks the worker before the other pistol-whips him again and continues to hold a gun to his head.

The suspects finally leave and the worker gets up off the ground. A delivery driver showed up minutes after the robbery and saw the clerk bloodied and asking for help.

"The guy was yelling and I see he was in shock," delivery driver Guillaune Augustin said. "That's terrible, you know, because I was very in shock.

The worker was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and was expected to be okay.

Police haven't said what was stolen or given any other details on the robbery.

