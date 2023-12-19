Caught on Camera

Shocking videos show moment house exploded in West Park neighborhood

Footage from nearby homes showed the moment the house erupted, sending a ball of fire into the air

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

Surveillance videos show the moment a house exploded in a West Park neighborhood, sending a family of four to the hospital and leaving their home a pile of rubble.

The explosion happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 5200 block of Southwest 20th Street.

Footage from nearby homes showed the moment the house erupted, sending a ball of fire into the air.

Four family members who live in the home were hospitalized as a result of the explosion.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.
Officials say they believe the injuries could have been caused by a gas explosion.

"It appears to be that there was a mushroom cloud, some fire was part of that mushroom cloud, which may have caused the burns of the patients but when the firefighters arrived several minutes after there was no fire," Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane said.

It appears some type of gas issue caused the explosion, Kane said.

Local

Miami 3 mins ago

Ex-Haitian senator sentenced to life in prison in 2021 assassination of Haiti's president

Miami-Dade County 2 hours ago

Man accused of drugging and raping 11-year-old girl in Dolphin Mall family restroom: Police

"The home was completely destroyed, it appeared to be by some type of gas," Kane said. "At this point we don't know the source of the explosion, we just know that the explosion was caused by some type of gas."

The full cause of the explosion will be investigated.

This article tagged under:

Caught on CameraBroward CountyWest Park
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us