Shooter at large after father killed, son wounded at North Lauderdale plaza

A shooter is still at large after a father was killed and his son was wounded earlier this week in North Lauderdale.

The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. Monday at a shopping plaza near the 900 block of Southwest 81st Avenue, according to Broward Sheriff's deputies.

According to investigators, 44-year-old Marlon Samuels got into an altercation with someone that turned physical. The person shot Marlon Samuels multiple times before turning the gun on his son, 20-year-old Mikyle Samuels.

Paramedics pronounced Marlon Samuels dead at the scene. Mikyle Samuels was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

The shooter fled and is still at large. Anyone with information is asked to call BSO Homicide Det. Louis Bonhomme at 954-321-4377 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

