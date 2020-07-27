Miami-Dade

Shooter Sought After Girl, 7, Killed in Brownsville Drive-By

Family, community activists and officials spoke out Monday in a plea for justice after a young girl was killed and a boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting over the weekend in Brownsville.

Seven-year-old Alana Washington and 2-year-old Altov Jacobs III, along with their two adult relatives, were shot Saturday night while in their car near the area of Northwest 51st Street and 29th Avenue, Miami-Dade police said.

Washington later died. Jacobs is still in the hospital in stable condition, along with his relatives.

"If you guys see something, know something, say something. But mostly, prayer," said Shanlavie Drayton, the mother and grandmother of the children.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 (TIPS). Tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $15,000.

Officials are asking the public for more information on two shootings that left three juveniles, including a 1-year-old, injured. NBC 6's Laura Rodriguez reports.

