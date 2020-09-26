Miami-Dade County

Shooting at Coral Way Walmart Leaves One Dead

The shooter was arrested without incident, Miami-Dade police said

By NBC 6

NBC Universal

Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting incident that left one person dead inside a Walmart Saturday morning.

According to officials, two adult males became involved in an argument inside the store, located in the 8400 block of Coral Way, around 11 a.m.

One of the men shot the other. When Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived, they pronounced the victim deceased.

The shooter was arrested without incident. No other injuries were reported.

The identities of the men have not been disclosed by authorities. The Miami-Dade Police Department's Homicide Bureau is investigating the case.

LATEST

Billie Lourd 2 hours ago

Billie Lourd Introduces Newborn Son in Surprise Announcement

Supreme Court 2 hours ago

AP Explains: What's Next for Trump's Supreme Court Pick?

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyWalmartMiami-Dade Police DepartmentFatal ShootingMiami-Dade Police Department Homicide Bureau
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us