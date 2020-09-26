Shooting at Coral Way Walmart Leaves One Dead

Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting incident that left one person dead inside a Walmart Saturday morning.

According to officials, two adult males became involved in an argument inside the store, located in the 8400 block of Coral Way, around 11 a.m.

#MDPD PIO is currently responding to the scene of a fatal shooting at the shopping plaza on the 8400 Block of Coral Way. Please avoid the area due to increased police presence. pic.twitter.com/Cj3shi2EuR — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) September 26, 2020

One of the men shot the other. When Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived, they pronounced the victim deceased.

The shooter was arrested without incident. No other injuries were reported.

The identities of the men have not been disclosed by authorities. The Miami-Dade Police Department's Homicide Bureau is investigating the case.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more updates.