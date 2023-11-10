Shooting at Opa-locka business leaves one man injured, another in custody

A man was injured and another was in custody after gunfire erupted Friday at a business in Opa-locka, officials said.

The shooting happened after 1 p.m. in the area of NW 38th Court and 135th Street.

Cellphone video obtained by NBC6 appears to show the immediate aftermath of the shooting — one man was in handcuffs while another was shot and injured on the pavement.

Footage from Chopper 6 showed evidence markers surrounding a gray Nissan with two of its car doors opened.

Officials have not released details on what led up to the shooting.