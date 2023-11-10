Opa-locka

Shooting at Opa-locka business leaves one man injured, another in custody

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was injured and another was in custody after gunfire erupted Friday at a business in Opa-locka, officials said.

The shooting happened after 1 p.m. in the area of NW 38th Court and 135th Street.

Cellphone video obtained by NBC6 appears to show the immediate aftermath of the shooting — one man was in handcuffs while another was shot and injured on the pavement.

Footage from Chopper 6 showed evidence markers surrounding a gray Nissan with two of its car doors opened.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Officials have not released details on what led up to the shooting.

This article tagged under:

Opa-locka
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us