Shooting at SW Miami-Dade ATM Leaves Suspected Robber Dead: Police

Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting at a Southwest Miami-Dade bank that left one suspected robber dead and another fleeing the scene.

Miami-Dade Police say the shooting took place at the BB&T Bank branch located on Southwest 137th Avenue near Kendall Drive around 8:30 p.m.

Investigators say the victim was at a drive-thru ATM at the bank when a suspected robber approached him and the two got into a confrontation. Shots were fired, according to police, and the robber was struck and died at the scene.

The victim was also struck by gunfire and taken to an area hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

A second suspected robber fled the scene on foot and officers are still searching for that person. Officials have not released any information on anyone involved at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS.