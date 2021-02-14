Miami-Dade

Shooting at SW Miami-Dade ATM Leaves Suspected Robber Dead: Police

Miami-Dade Police say the shooting took place at the BB&T Bank branch located on Southwest 137th Avenue near Kendall Drive around 8:30 p.m.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting at a Southwest Miami-Dade bank that left one suspected robber dead and another fleeing the scene.

Miami-Dade Police say the shooting took place at the BB&T Bank branch located on Southwest 137th Avenue near Kendall Drive around 8:30 p.m.

Investigators say the victim was at a drive-thru ATM at the bank when a suspected robber approached him and the two got into a confrontation. Shots were fired, according to police, and the robber was struck and died at the scene.

Local

Parkland Shooting 2 hours ago

MSD Student Survivors Still Struggling Three Years After Shooting

Broward 19 hours ago

Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Sawgrass Expressway

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

The victim was also struck by gunfire and taken to an area hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

A second suspected robber fled the scene on foot and officers are still searching for that person. Officials have not released any information on anyone involved at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeMiami-Dade Police Departmentbank shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Black History Month Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us