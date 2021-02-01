Fort Lauderdale

Driver Dies From Shooting, Crashes Car in Front Yard of Broward Home: Police

A man died from multiple gunshot wounds Monday as his car crashed through a fence and ended up in the front yard of a Fort Lauderdale home.

This happened at around 5 p.m. in the 500 block of NW 19th Avenue.

The driver of a black sedan was found dead with multiple bullet wounds, Fort Lauderdale police said. It's unclear where the shooting happened.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

