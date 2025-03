Multiple people were shot and at least two were transported to the hospital after a shooting Wednesday in Pembroke Park, officials said.

It happened in the 3100 block of Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

A Pembroke Park spokesperson said there were multiple gunshot victims after a domestic incident.

Two people were transported. The extent of their injuries was unclear.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The Broward Sheriff's Office is responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.