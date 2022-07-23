Shooting in Hollywood Neighborhood Leaves One Dead

One person is dead after Hollywood Police responded to a 911 call at approximately 11:30 p.m. Friday in reference to a possible shooting that occurred in the 2100 block of Van Buren Street.

When officers arrived on the scene they located the victim suffering from a gunshot injury. Officers administered first aid and started CPR. The victim was then transported to Memorial Regional Hospital by Hollywood Fire Rescue where the person succumbed to their injuries.

The Hollywood Police Department is currently investigating this incident as a homicide.

The victim's identity and no other details were immediately available.

The Hollywood Police Department is requesting the help of the community, if anyone has information reference to this incident, please contact the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357.

